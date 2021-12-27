The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Chemours were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 6,486.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.6% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 64,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 9.2% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $31.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.02. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

