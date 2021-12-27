The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 45.1% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 11,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $917,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,208,330 shares of company stock valued at $98,154,088 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of SCHW opened at $85.13 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $86.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.53. The stock has a market cap of $154.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

