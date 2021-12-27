The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.95

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.9531 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from The Central and Eastern Europe Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.92.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has raised its dividend by 63.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CEE stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $31.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

