The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (CEE) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.95 on January 28th

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.9531 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from The Central and Eastern Europe Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.92.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has raised its dividend by 63.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CEE opened at $26.39 on Monday. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

