The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (CEE) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.95 on January 28th

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.9531 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from The Central and Eastern Europe Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.92.
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has raised its dividend by 63.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of CEE opened at $26.39 on Monday. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40.
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile
The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
