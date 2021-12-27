The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.73. The stock had a trading volume of 51,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,204,513. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $185.26 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

