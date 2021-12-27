TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $109.17

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.17 and last traded at $110.51, with a volume of 14 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.73.

TFII has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.68.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TFI International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in TFI International by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TFI International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

