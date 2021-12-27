Tezos (XTZ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $211.12 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Tezos has a total market cap of $4.30 billion and approximately $211.12 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $4.93 or 0.00009555 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.69 or 0.00187408 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 900,525,301 coins and its circulating supply is 872,184,436 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

