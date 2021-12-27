Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $98.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.25 and a 200-day moving average of $82.81. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $7,596,391.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 21,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $1,915,373.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,155 shares of company stock valued at $13,759,358 over the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

