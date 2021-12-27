Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Raised by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,768 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.7% of Camden Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,727 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,968 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after buying an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $1,143,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,277,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,483,656,578 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $806.50.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,067.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,048.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $826.54. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.