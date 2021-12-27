Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Decreased by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.1% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,277,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,483,656,578 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $806.50.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,067.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 345.31, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,048.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $826.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

