Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Given New $94.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

TRNO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

TRNO stock opened at $81.34 on Thursday. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

