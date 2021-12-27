Terra Virtua Kolect Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market cap of $162.13 million and approximately $20.70 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000481 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00047137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.85 or 0.00215386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 655,004,118 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

