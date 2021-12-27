TENT Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $137,677.00 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One TENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. TENT has a market capitalization of $649,089.82 and approximately $137,677.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TENT

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

