Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.15.

Several brokerages recently commented on TENB. Barclays increased their price target on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Tenable alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $103,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,925,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,822 shares of company stock worth $4,396,667. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $55.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.23 and a beta of 1.65. Tenable has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.