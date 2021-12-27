Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.06.

NYSE VIV opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIV. UBS Group lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

