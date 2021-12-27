TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 7,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 55,448 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 3.4% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 102,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $587,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,406,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $4,890,000. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

