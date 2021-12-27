TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,043 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $2,191,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 6.5% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $176.28 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.86 and a 200-day moving average of $149.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.