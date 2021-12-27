Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,977 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sysco worth $24,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 9.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Sysco by 55.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 157,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.3% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYY opened at $76.65 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

