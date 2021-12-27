Sycomore Asset Management Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,695,386,000 after acquiring an additional 65,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,801,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,728,000 after acquiring an additional 147,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,333,000 after acquiring an additional 134,793 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,744,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,802,000 after acquiring an additional 165,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $6.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $372.91. 1,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,694. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.60 and a 200 day moving average of $313.38. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $368.89. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 75.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

