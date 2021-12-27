Sycomore Asset Management Takes Position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTPA. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,670,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,507,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,236,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,028,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gores Technology Partners stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.91. 40,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,619. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

