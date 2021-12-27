Sycomore Asset Management Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 99,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,874 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,940,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,388,000 after purchasing an additional 234,229 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of CommScope by 394.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167,373 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of CommScope by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CommScope by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,958,000 after purchasing an additional 444,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

In other CommScope news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COMM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.93. 13,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

