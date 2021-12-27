Sycomore Asset Management Invests $5.89 Million in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 464,953 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DB. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.69. 15,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,880. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

