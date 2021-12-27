Sycomore Asset Management Acquires Shares of 521,000 Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 521,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIOA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,391,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000.

Shares of TIOA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,467. Tio Tech A has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.75.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

