Sycomore Asset Management Acquires Shares of 31,586 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,406,000. Linde accounts for about 1.4% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 225,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,249,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,240,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $341.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,948. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $175.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $343.31.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.33.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

