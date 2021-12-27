sUSD Price Tops $0.99 (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $139.41 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001927 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00046812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.81 or 0.00214677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 140,128,549 coins. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

