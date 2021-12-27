Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.82.

Several research firms have commented on SUUIF. Canaccord Genuity raised Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$17.25 to C$16.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

