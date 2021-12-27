Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $268.25 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.14.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.