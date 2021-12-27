Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cannae were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cannae by 50.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,157,000 after purchasing an additional 783,856 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cannae by 234.7% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 854,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,993,000 after purchasing an additional 599,525 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 81.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,021,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,640,000 after acquiring an additional 457,690 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 5.9% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,988,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,964,000 after acquiring an additional 386,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 127.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 533,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 299,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cannae in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Cannae stock opened at $36.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.67. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.