Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 4,300 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 104,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

ARCT stock opened at $39.94 on Monday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $103.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARCT. Barclays lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $444,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,287,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

