Strs Ohio Purchases 3,700 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 3,700.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSFS stock opened at $50.46 on Monday. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSFS shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $92,992.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,647 shares of company stock worth $721,216 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

