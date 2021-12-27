Strs Ohio Has $186,000 Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,684,000 after purchasing an additional 151,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 24.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,074,000 after buying an additional 328,162 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 10.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,468,000 after buying an additional 111,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,658,000 after acquiring an additional 112,070 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 95.4% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 542,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,813,000 after acquiring an additional 265,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $42.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 0.60. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $304,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $168,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,814 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

