Strs Ohio Has $176,000 Position in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of CIM Commercial Trust worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 34.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard S. Ressler acquired 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $156,236.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc acquired 180,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 256,582 shares of company stock worth $5,197,707. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $7.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $168.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.29.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. Research analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is -19.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCT shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

