Strs Ohio Has $157,000 Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 75,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $74.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.86. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

