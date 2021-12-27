Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) by 660.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Landos Biopharma were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in Landos Biopharma by 22.5% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 899,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 165,106 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 116,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 43,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 37,753 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 122,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LABP opened at $5.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.08. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Equities analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 33,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $157,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 337,391 shares of company stock worth $1,949,607.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jonestrading lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.97.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

