Strong (STRONG) Price Tops $444.99 on Major Exchanges

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Strong coin can now be purchased for approximately $444.99 or 0.00871101 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $61.53 million and $6.50 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00061887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.06 or 0.07936212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00075469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,078.94 or 0.99991888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00053420 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008239 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.