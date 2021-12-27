Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX) Senior Officer Hayden Darren Evans Sells 632,626 Shares of Stock

Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX) Senior Officer Hayden Darren Evans sold 632,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.28, for a total transaction of C$3,972,891.28.

SRX stock opened at C$6.27 on Monday. Storm Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.98 and a 12 month high of C$6.52. The firm has a market cap of C$767.72 million and a PE ratio of 92.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$85.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$86.00 million.

SRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.28 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Storm Resources to C$6.28 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares cut shares of Storm Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.29 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$5.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.98.

Storm Resources Company Profile

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

