Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITO. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITO stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.58.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

