State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 19,449 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,449 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of SLM worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SLM in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in SLM during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SLM during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in SLM during the second quarter worth about $211,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.28. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $357.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.52 million. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

