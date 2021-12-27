State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 71.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $80.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.84 and a 1 year high of $81.09.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $1,751,461.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $644,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,301,650 shares of company stock valued at $95,516,240. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

