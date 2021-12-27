State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $26,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $111,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $112,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $119,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYCB stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

