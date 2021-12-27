State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 114,471 OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 114,471 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.22% of OFG Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 103,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

OFG stock opened at $26.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.37. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $134.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.68%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.