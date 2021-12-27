Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,184 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,599 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 2.0% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $112.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.