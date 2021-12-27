Stakinglab (LABX) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 53.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $625.83 and $6.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded up 66.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00030715 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000648 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000051 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.