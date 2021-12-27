ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,986 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,056,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,894,000 after acquiring an additional 382,216 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4,387.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 263,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 257,845 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 686,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,068,000 after buying an additional 93,946 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,314,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,988,000 after buying an additional 73,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 222,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after buying an additional 50,917 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $44.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $47.34.

