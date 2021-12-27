ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 3,651 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.48.

ZBH stock opened at $126.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.60 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

