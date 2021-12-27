ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $168.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

