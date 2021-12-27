ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 31,521 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 15.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.2% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.24 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

