Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $115.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.33. Splunk has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $184.71.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $38,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,305 shares of company stock valued at $501,107. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,112,624,000 after buying an additional 98,749 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,085,421,000 after purchasing an additional 633,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock worth $289,539,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,169,000 after purchasing an additional 227,834 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,285,000 after purchasing an additional 358,205 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.