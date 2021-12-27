Spectrum Management Group LLC Takes $80,000 Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NCR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 1,041.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in NCR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $39.30 on Monday. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

