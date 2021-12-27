Spectrum Management Group LLC Invests $42,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 32.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 26.5% during the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 6.4% during the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PMAR stock opened at $31.47 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24.

